LIVERMORE — Las Positas College is offering a certificate program in the fine art of tuning pianos when classes start Friday.
The LPC Institute of Piano Technology will train new people and experienced piano technicians to tune, voice, regulate, repair and maintain pianos.
Piano tuning holds potential for a competitive income,
According to Thumbtack.com, tuners start around $100 per hour, and that rate increases with the size and complexity of the piano.
Peter Acronico, a registered piano technician and instructor for the new course, said new technicians wouldn’t be able to work full time until they built a clientele, but could eventually earn an independent income.
“A person could walk out of this program, if they were diligent and had a talent, and could start making a supporting income pretty quickly,” he said. “Las Positas College has programs no other colleges offer, like this one. This class is hands-on and Immersive, and that’s important.”
Acronico has more than 25 years’ experience in the field of piano tuning and has maintained the college’s fleet of pianos for eight years. He was instrumental in the school being designated an All-Steinway School by ensuring all music students are provided with Steinway & Sons pianos on campus.
The technician program is partially funded by $15,000 from the Perkins Grant, a federal grant designed to encourage colleges to offer vocational training programs.
Students are required to pay approximately $500 in fees, but the cost could be quickly recovered, said Dan Marschak, college music department coordinator.
“It’s expensive for a community college class,” Marschak said. “But if you tune about three pianos professionally, you will recoup that.”
Marschak said piano technicians are in high demand, and piano owners in the Bay Area say they often must book a month in advance for piano tuning services.
Students will not earn college credits in the program this year, but college officials said they are working to get the program accredited next year.
“We have these amazing pianos on campus, and I have this vision of seeing our own students in practice rooms, tuning our own pianos and how cool would that be,” Marschak said. “So, we applied for and received the grant to create this pilot program.”
Dean of Arts and Humanities Amy Mattern said the program will train people for an industry with high demand and add to the school’s already innovative list of programs.
“We offer extremely high-quality music programs here at Las Positas College,” Mattern said. “Piano technology is a great skill for students to learn and even students who may not do this as their ongoing profession.”
Mattern continued. “If they are musicians, pianists or teachers, for them to know how to work on their own pianos and have that skill set is (a) really high value for them.”.