The Pleasanton community turned up the celebration for local high school seniors last weekend with the placement of an array of colorful ribbons flanking the poles on downtown Main Street.
The yellow, purple, blue and black ribbons represent each high school’s colors – blue for Foothill High, purple for Amador Valley High, black for Village High, and yellow for all three.
“The ribbons start at the bridge and go all the way down Main Street to Bernal,” said Amador Valley parent volunteer Robin Cruz. “There’s roughly 90 poles with four ribbons each and there’s about 40 ribbons on the bridge. So about 400 ribbons between the poles and the bridge.”
Cruz said 35 parents, teachers, city and district officials turned out to hang the ribbons; a tradition started in 2020 when the senior class’s activities were canceled due to the pandemic and Pleasanton Unified School District parents were looking for a way to make the graduating class feel special. The ribbons were so appreciated, they’ve been brought back each year since.
“I think it’s such great community involvement,” said Cruz. “It’s a community effort and the kids seem so honored to have it.”