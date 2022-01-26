Alameda County — The Pleasanton and Dublin school districts will hold key meetings on Jan. 27 to continue drawing district lines for trustee elections this year.
The Pleasanton Unified School District's (PUSD) school board will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss three proposed maps revealed during a recent online community meeting. Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) officials will hold an interactive community meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to focus on making adjustments to districts drawn in 2017.
Residents can voice opinions during both online meetings.
"We look to hopefully going through this journey together and reaching a solution that we're all really happy with," PUSD Assistant Superintendent Ahmad Sheikholeslami told about 15 community members who attended a Jan. 11 online meeting that revealed the early maps.
For Pleasanton's schools, this is the first-time officials are drawing trustee regions. Voters no longer will vote “at-large” for five board members. The district instead will be divided into five areas with voters in each choosing a representative who lives in their region.
Demographer David Kaitz said the target is to create five regions with populations of about 16,000 people, taking into consideration man-made and natural boundaries, meeting federal and state requirements, distributing the elementary and secondary schools evenly, and considering the potential for growth.
The three proposed maps are fairly similar and can be viewed at bit.ly/3fLcbOs.
Each map includes a large Area 1, roughly bounded by PUSD's western border to the 580 freeway, along Hopyard Avenue and the 680 freeway, to the southern border. It includes Foothill High School; Area 2 runs along the northern portion of the district and includes Hart Middle School; Area 3 begins south of Area 2 at Los Positas Boulevard to include the district's center, including Amador High School; Area 4 includes the region east of Santa Rita Road; and Area 5 includes residences in the southern portion of the district east of the 680.
All are subject to change with residents' and trustees input on Jan. 27, and at four future meetings. The maps are set to be completed and approved March 24.
"This is your community," Sheikholeslami said during the Jan.11 meeting. "You guys have been living here many, many years and you know the streets and roads better than us. We are looking forward to hearing from you all."
Dublin, which shifted away from at-large elections in 2017 and established five regions based on the 2010 Census, must redraw the lines according to recently released 2020 Census figures.
In an email to residents, Assistant Superintendent Chris Hobbs said the district's demographer determined that the current trustee areas no longer have balanced populations.
"As a result, the district is taking the initial steps needed to adjust current board member boundaries," he said. "This will not be a wholesale redrawing of Trustee boundaries, rather a tweaking of existing lines."
The district’s demographer was scheduled to release new information at the DUSD board meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 25), after press deadline. Check back for updates.