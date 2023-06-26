Seven Pleasanton high school graduating seniors have been awarded scholarships by the Go Green Initiative for their efforts in promoting the conservation of natural resources in the community.
The Go Green Initiative, based in Pleasanton, promotes environmental stewardship at schools and universities across the U.S. The students from Amador Valley and Foothill High Schools participated in the nonprofit’s Local Leaders of the 21st Century program, dedicated to advancing sustainability in schools and communities.
“Local Leaders is something that has defined my high school years and my character, and I have grown so much as a part of this club,” said Aditi Karthik, who joined the Amador Valley Local Leaders club as a freshman and was president her senior year.
Her counterpart as president at Foothill, Mikayla Johnstone, said she is most proud of her club’s efforts to “share the urgency of organic waste contamination as well as bond with the residents of our community [over] a deeper understanding of why it is imperative that communities work together to achieve the best outcomes.”
Members of the Local Leaders clubs conducted outreach on environmental issues in partnership with the city, Pleasanton Unified School District, and Pleasanton Garbage Service. They led community education programs, hosted tours at the city’s Materials Recovery Facility, taught elementary school students about waste reduction, and tracked their schools’ waste output.
Karthik has been accepted at UCLA, where she plans to study cognitive science and Environmental science. Johnstone will attend the University of California, Santa Barbara and plans to major in biological anthropology.
Also receiving scholarships from Amador Valley were Victoria Liu, Rice University, bioengineering; Regina Rajbanshi, University of California, Davis, biomedical engineering; Alena Gagnon, Santa Clara University, political science and biology; and Amanda Liu, University of California, San Diego, urban planning and environmental policy. Also receiving a Go Green Initiate scholarship from Foothill was Alan Wang, UC Davis, chemistry.
The Go Green Initiative was created in 2002 by former Pleasanton PTA Council president Jill Buck, who had become concerned about the amount of waste being generated by the schools and the use of pesticides around playgrounds.
The amount of the scholarships was not announced.
The first school to adopt the Go Green Initiative program was Walnut Grove Elementary, followed soon after by Amador Valley High School. The first school district to adopt the program was the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District.
The program now reaches more than 2.5 million students in 3,500 schools across all 50 states and 73 countries, according to the nonprofit organization.