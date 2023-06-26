PLS-HS GREEN SCHOLARS.jpg

Seven Pleasanton high school graduating seniors have been awarded scholarships by the Go Green Initiative for their efforts in promoting the conservation of natural resources in the community.

The Go Green Initiative, based in Pleasanton, promotes environmental stewardship at schools and universities across the U.S. The students from Amador Valley and Foothill High Schools participated in the nonprofit’s Local Leaders of the 21st Century program, dedicated to advancing sustainability in schools and communities.