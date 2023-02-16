Pleasanton’s Foothill High School finished first in the 2023 California We the People civics competition, held earlier this month in Sacramento, with the city’s Amador Valley High School finishing second among seven schools that qualified for the state finals.
The top finishes flipped the script from last year, when Amador Valley finished first, followed by Foothill High School.
Amador Valley went on to win the 35th annual We the People: The Citizen and Constitution National Finals, held virtually because of the pandemic.
Foothill, coached by history teachers Graham McBride and Jeremy Detamore, will represent California in this year’s national finals, which will return to an in-person format at the National Conference Center in Leesburg, Virginia, on April 22-24. A Wild Card selection in 2022, this will be Foothill’s sixth consecutive appearance in the finals.
Amador Valley, coached by English teacher Stacey Sklar, will also have an opportunity to defend its national title this year as a Wild Card selection.
We the People is a nonprofit educational organization that promotes civic competence and responsibility. Students demonstrate their knowledge and understanding of government and the Constitution by competing in mock congressional hearings.
The hearings cover six study units on the nation’s founding philosophical principles, the creation of the Constitution, how the document has changed over time, Congress, the Bill of Rights, and what it means to be a participatory citizen. Four students are assigned to each of the hearings.