PLEASANTON – Pleasanton Middle School (PMS) Principal Joe Nguyen announced he will step down from his role at the end of the current school year. Nguyen declined to give a reason for his resignation, or to disclose any future plans.

The announcement came weeks after a video of two PMS students fighting across the street from the school went viral, causing Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) parents and the Pleasanton City Council to demand a solution to what they called ongoing violence.