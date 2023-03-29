PLEASANTON – Pleasanton Middle School (PMS) Principal Joe Nguyen announced he will step down from his role at the end of the current school year. Nguyen declined to give a reason for his resignation, or to disclose any future plans.
The announcement came weeks after a video of two PMS students fighting across the street from the school went viral, causing Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) parents and the Pleasanton City Council to demand a solution to what they called ongoing violence.
Many parents came forward to criticize the school’s administration for not addressing the problem.
“Bullying, fighting, bad behaviors are out of control,” Vicki LaBarge, whose children attended school in Pleasanton, said during a previous interview with The Independent. “Although this fight happened off school grounds, fights and horrible behaviors happen at the schools, and nothing is done. Administrators give parents lip service and nothing more.”
In a statement released by the district, Nguyen said, “While I will miss our Panther community, I am looking forward to a new opportunity and challenge. This was not an easy decision to make, as I have enjoyed my time here at Pleasanton Middle School and continue to be amazed by the dedication of our staff and the support of our families. I am grateful for the relationships that were forged here. There are many promising opportunities on the horizon at Pleasanton Middle School that will have a positive impact on our students, and I know that our Panther community will continue to thrive.”
When asked if PUSD Board President Steve Maher believed Nguyen’s resignation had anything to do with the PMS fight, Maher said he wasn’t sure.
“I couldn’t say if it did or didn’t because he has not indicated that. He just said he wants to explore other options,” said Maher. “He hasn’t given the board any explanation ...”
Maher added that Nguyen has put a plan together for the rest of the school year.
“They put a safety plan together – and all schools have that – but as part of Joe moving forward, they have administrators down by the library (where the fight took place); they have teachers down there; and he’s doing more informational meetings with parents and more informational meetings with students, the community and parents,” said Maher. “He’s put things in place, so things seem to be working smoothly right now.”
PUSD spokesperson Patrick Gannon said the district appreciated Nguyen’s “dedication and service” to PMS since his installment there four years ago.
“We wish him well,” Gannon said.
The district has begun the recruitment process to find Nguyen’s successor and aims to select an individual by the end of the school year.
Before coming to PMS in 2019, he served as principal of Iron Horse Middle School in San Ramon for eight years. He has more than two decades’ experience in administration in the elementary and middle school levels in New Haven, Castro Valley and San Ramon Valley Unified School Districts.