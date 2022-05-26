PLEASANTON - Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) voted to purchase new office space for district functions during its regular board meeting on May 12.
The vote to purchase two buildings totaling 113,000 square feet in Hacienda Business Park for $23.5 million was 4 to 1, with Trustee Kelly Mokashi casting the only dissenting vote.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Ahmad Sheikholeslami made a detailed presentation to the board, explaining the size and usability of the space, as well as the financing plan.
“The financing will be through a Certificate of Participation (COP),” Sheikholeslami wrote in the staff report. “A COP is a method of borrowing a school district can use to construct or acquire new property.”
Sheikholeslami explained the district will need to collateralize a property with a non-profit organization like the California School Board Association, and then enter into a lease and make lease payments. The lease payments are essentially repayments of the COP loan. Unlike bonds, obtaining a COP loan does not require voter approval.
The district will use the COP loan to finance the purchase of the property and make initial improvements – estimated at $75,000. Sheikholeslami said the plan is to pay off the COP loan with the sale of seven acres of the district office and Village High School property.
District Spokesperson Patrick Gannon said there has been some “sticker shock” with the price of the new buildings, but the property the district offices occupy now is far more valuable.
“We are sitting on land valued at much more than that,” said Gannon. “The seven acres, a portion of the district office property, was valued at $31-34 million from our property brokers.”
Of the space in the two new buildings, approximately 37,600 is already occupied, and revenues from those leases initially cover the annual COP payments.
Once this purchase is complete, the district plans to move forward to place seven acres of the current office space and Village High School property on the market for sale. The process involves statutory notifications and the convening of a citizen advisory committee to advise the governing board on the disposition of surplus property, among other steps. Funds from the sale can be used to pay off all or part of the COP loan. Remaining funds will be used for capital improvements, as state law limits how that money can be spent.
According to officials, the search for new office space was initiated because the current space occupied by the district offices and Village High School is dilapidated and no longer fits their needs. The buildings were constructed in the 1950s and, according to a staff report, “have seen little upgrade and modernization since the late 1980s. The facilities are not well-suited for a small high school or modern-day office facilities that promote collaboration, teamwork and integration of work.”
During a previous meeting, Sheikholeslami noted there were major Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues, including a lack of ramps and accessible bathrooms. All the buildings need fire and safety upgrades, and staff have observed dry rot in some locations.
During the meeting, Mokashi said she did not support the plan because she felt it had been rushed and would have liked to see other options considered. She also felt the board’s energies would be better spent on creating school boundaries and focusing on what the district’s families want.
“I recognize the importance of addressing ADA issues for both district offices and the Village High School, and I support promoting a conductive, positive work and school learning environment,” she said. “However, I feel that the board needs to consider additional options to determine the best long-term solutions.”
For more information on this purchase, visit pleasantonusd.net.