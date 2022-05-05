PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) recognized its 2022-23 teacher and classified employee of the year at its regular board meeting last week.
Virtual Academy math teacher Arick Little and custodian Fernando Bongiorno were both recognized by their peers for their dedication and service. To receive this honor, both men were nominated by their peers, then selected by a committee. Their names will be submitted to the county for the teacher and classified employee of the year awards later this year.
PUSD Superintendent Dr. David Haglund acknowledged Little and Bongiorno’s work during the board meeting.
“Congratulations to both Fernando and Arick,” Haglund said. “You embody the resilience and innovation that continue to be defining factors for how team PUSD continues to meet the needs of every student. We are both proud and grateful for your work and for representing the best of our certificated and classified team members."
Little has taught high school math in the district for 32 years. He has also coached volleyball and served as an integration specialist, working with teachers of all disciplines on instructional strategies. He is currently teaching math in sixth through 12th grade in the district’s new Virtual Academy.
“I think that the draw to Pleasanton Virtual Academy for me was not necessarily the virtual aspect,” said Little of his choice to move away from a brick-and-mortar school. “The setting provides for students who need the flexibility in their school day and can’t get that at the traditional school campuses. At Pleasanton Virtual Academy, we have found a way to offer that.”
Little said he has enjoyed building what is essentially a new school in the Virtual Academy, where students are able to pursue their individual passions and gain an education equal to what is offered at the district’s school sites.
Little was a key part of the team responsible for training teachers for distance learning in the spring of 2020. He is a proponent of lifelong learning and is known for setting personal learning goals each year.
“I got an applied math degree and have done course work here and there,” he said. “I have projects each year where I learn something new. One year it was physics, another year statistics. This year, I am working through a quantum computing class. It’s very interesting for me.”
A district press release stated that Little is known by his peers as a team player and mentor to both students and teachers. He said the best part of his job is helping students work through the stigmas of math.
“My favorite part of my job is definitely working with students,” he said. “Getting students to understand that math is truly for everybody. I really enjoy getting students to see the enjoyment of learning math.”
Bongiorno serves as Lydiksen Elementary School’s lead custodian. In that role, he has helped refine procedures already in place, ensuring all students and staff have a safe, clean learning environment.
Since his start with PUSD seven years ago, Bongiorno has gained a reputation as professional, personable and positive. He enjoys spending time with students during lunch and getting to know them. He said he was surprised and humbled to be honored with the employee of the year title.
“It’s a little shocking,” Bongiorno said. “I didn’t really expect it, but it feels great to be recognized.”