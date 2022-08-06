The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) will ask voters to approve a $395 million bond measure in November.
The PUSD Board of Trustees voted unanimously last week to place the bond measure on the November general election ballot.
If approved, the bonds would be sold to finance new classrooms to expand the district’s transitional kindergarten program, improvements to the Foothill and Amador Valley High School visual and performing arts centers, site improvements for students with disabilities, and new and upgraded athletic facilities, among other proposed projects.
“The Board of Trustees takes the responsibility of going out for this bond very seriously,” said Board President Mark Miller. “We are proud of the level of engagement from our community and corresponding effort and careful consideration that went into presenting this school bond measure to voters in November.”
According to PUSD, the bond measure would mean a tax increase of $49 per $100,000 of assessed value for Pleasanton property owners. The measure needs 55% approval to pass.
Voters last approved a bond issue for Pleasanton schools in 2016.
That $270 million bond measure funded updates to Lydiksen Elementary School and new science classroom buildings Hart Middle School and Foothill and Amador Valley high schools. It also began to address roofing and HVAC repair and replacements districtwide, along with safety upgrades and updated classroom technology.
The new bond measure must be filed with the Alameda County Office of Registrars and the Alameda County Clerk by Aug. 12 with to be included on the Nov. 8 ballot.
A list of proposed projects is available at pleasantonusd.net.
