The Go Green Initiative (GGI), an environmental education program based in Pleasanton, has awarded $8,700 in scholarships to 11 Pleasanton seniors who participated in their high schools’ Local Leaders of the 21st Century clubs, created to encourage teens to get involved in local environmental public policy.
“Local Leaders catalyzed my love for the environment,” said Collin Wang, club president at Amador Valley High School and one of the scholarship recipients. “From bin monitoring to interning to advocating at the state capital, I’ve learned so much about humanity’s ecological impacts as well as my potent power to change them.”
Nikki Trueblood, club president at Foothill High School and another scholarship winner, said working with GGI and city employees helped her “learn the skill of professionalism.”
“Whether this professionalism comes in the form of a clean slide [for a] presentation, an organized agenda, or a smile on my face,” Trueblood said, “I’ve learned that these things can make a huge difference and I will definitely use these skills in college, future internships, and beyond.”
Also receiving scholarships were Cassandra Ying, Derry Xu, Amy Wang, Riley Chou, Esha Patel, and Austin Nicolas from Amador Valley, and Elyse Wohlenberg, Oonagh Connolly, and Kayleigh Dennen from Foothill.