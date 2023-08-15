Connor Lam, a junior at Foothill High School, was among 22 young people this year named National Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors work with the nonprofit Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco products and advocate for state and local policies to reduce youth tobacco use.
The newly named ambassadors met recently in Washington, D.C., for a four-day training session focused on building advocacy, communications, and leadership skills.
Lam, 16, became involved in raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco as a middle school student while helping his grandfather deal with his tobacco usage.
In 2019, he chaired an anti-vaping committee which led to the passing of ordinances in Pleasanton, receiving an award from the Alameda County Tobacco Control Coalition.
Lam is also a member of the Pleasanton Student Inter-schools Action Council (SIAC) Leadership Team and will serve as SIAC president for the 2023-2024 school year. The SIAC works to involve students in school policy.