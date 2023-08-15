LOGO - Foothill High School Falcons FHS

Photo courtesy of foothillfalcons.org.

Connor Lam, a junior at Foothill High School, was among 22 young people this year named National Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors work with the nonprofit Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco products and advocate for state and local policies to reduce youth tobacco use.