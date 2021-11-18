PLEASANTON — Terms of the tentative agreement contract between the Pleasanton Union School District (PUSD) and Association of Pleasanton Teachers (APT) have been released ahead of planned approval by the school board later this week.
The APT was expected to ratify the agreement last week, but no update has been confirmed at press time.
The tentative agreement includes a 4.5% increase to the certificated salary schedule retroactive to July 1, 2021; a one-time $2,000 payment to certificated members employed in 2020/21; an increase in the hourly rate for certificated staff members from $32.15 to $41.86; and standardized stipends for middle school coaches, music programs and special education teachers.
“We are grateful to the participants of both negotiation teams for their focused efforts to bring this settlement together,” said Superintendent David Haglund in a press statement last week. “The agreement will be presented to our certificated team members for ratification during the next week, and then brought for final approval ... of the PUSD Board of Trustees.”
The deal comes after months of contentious contract negotiations between APT and PUSD. Prior to APT declaring an impasse, APT argued that certificated employees did not receive benefits and were paying an average of $14,000 or more a year for medical insurance, at a time when PUSD administrators were receiving benefits. Last month 98% of the membership who voted authorized a strike should last-minute efforts to reach an agreement with the PUSD fail. In September, APT and PUSD declared an impasse and the California Teachers Association also entered into fact-finding; a process in which both parties present their respective positions on unresolved issues to a panel. The results of the process have not been released.
“APT members and leadership were humbled by what our union collective action and power produced for our students,” said APT President Michelle VerKuilen. “We know that we are stronger together, and we proved that by showing up for our students and each other. Our members will continue our commitment to our guiding principles and supporting our students. Pleasanton students deserve the best resources/supports, the best class sizes/caseloads and the best educators. We are hopeful that our district will partner with us as we support our students.”
The PUSD board is expected to ratify the agreement at their next school board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.