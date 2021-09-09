PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) is considering moving from its at-large school board elections to by-trustee area balloting.
PUSD board members are currently chosen by at-large elections, meaning each member is elected by voters throughout the entire school district. The California Voting Rights Act (CVRA) prohibits the use of at-large elections in certain circumstances if they hinder minority groups from electing candidates of their choice. By-trustee area elections, in which members are elected by voters in geographical regions, are immune from a CVRA lawsuit and may provide additional opportunities for candidates who wouldn't have run in the past to have a stronger chance in a smaller field of competition. As a result, many school districts and other local agencies have transitioned from at-large to by-trustee area elections.
Attorney William Turnick laid out the parameters of such a move to the board during the Aug. 26 school board meeting, highlighting the need for trustee areas to be equal in population — roughly 10% of the least as well as the most populous areas.
By doing this, said Tunick, "You can actually change the results of the elections and allow a minority group to influence or to have their preferences expressed in the results of an election that are not happening with an election at-large."
Board President Joan Laursen said there are obvious cons to the by-trustee elections
“Unless you're careful about how you design the maps, you can end up with people voting only for things that are going to help the school that's in their area,” she said.
She also addressed the pros.
"For a newcomer to beat an incumbent in this town, it takes about $10,000, and that's a pretty high bar. It's also hard to maintain engagement with your constituents when you have 42,000 of them versus a smaller area.”
Laursen said that, historically, the vast majority of trustees come from the center of town.
“Opening up the districts might allow for more equitable representation,” she added.
If approved, each board member would represent one of five areas within the district's enrollment boundaries. Trustees would have to live in the areas they represent. Likewise, voters could only vote for candidates from their area versus choosing from the at-large candidate pools. If a trustee area has a vacant seat and no declared candidates, the board would be responsible for appointing a representative from that district.
“From an equity standpoint, I support it,” said Trustee Kelly Mokashi. “As long as we are very thoughtful on boundary outlines.”
If approved, the process would consist of three different phases: pre-map, map development and adoption, and implementation. Public hearings would be held during the first two phases, followed by securing final approval from Alameda County officials.
The board is expected to discuss and possibly approve the move at its Sept. 9 meeting. According to the agenda, “The board will consider approval of a resolution, which would indicate its intention to transition board elections from at-large to by-trustee area elections. The resolution provides a general outline of the public process for developing the trustee area boundary map which would be used to implement by-trustee area elections beginning in 2022.”
For more information, visit www.pleasantonusd.net.