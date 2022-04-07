PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) Board voted unanimously on a trustee area boundary map at its meeting on March 24.
The map will become effective with the November 2022 election cycle.
The map was the fourth of five scenarios being considered. The board narrowed the field from five maps to two during its March 10 meeting, then made its final choice of Map 4 on March 24. Currently, trustees are elected in an at-large election, where each member is elected by voters throughout the district. Beginning this year, trustees will be elected by voters in geographical subdivisions of the district.
“I think we had a good process,” said PUSD Vice President Steve Maher of the board’s journey to this point. “I think that people were heard who needed to be heard, I think it has divided the district up in a way that the whole district will be represented.”
The board began the process of breaking the district up into five areas during its Oct. 14, 2021, meeting. The following month, the board began holding public hearings to gather input on how the divisions should be drawn, offering time for people to offer thoughts and opinions. Davis Demographics was engaged to help create lines that equally divided the district’s population. Trustee Joan Larson said dividing the district into areas was a positive move.
“I feel it was good to have the divisions to represent the community in the leadership,” she said during the meeting.
Early draft maps were posted on the district’s website in January, and more hearings were held to gather public input, including a community mapping workshop in March. Each of the five scenario maps included a large Area 1, roughly bounded by PUSD's western border to the 580 freeway, along Hopyard Avenue and the 680 freeway, to the southern border. Area 1 includes Foothill High School; Area 2 runs along the northern portion of the district and includes Hart Middle School; Area 3 begins south of Area 2 at Las Positas Boulevard to include the district's center, including Amador High School; Area 4 includes the region east of Santa Rita Road; and Area 5 includes residences in the southern portion of the district east of the 680. The main difference between maps 4 and 5 was a small development north of Stoneridge Drive and east of Arroyo Road. In the chosen scenario 4, that neighborhood went to trustee area 2 rather than 4.
Upon approval by the county committee, and submission to the County Registrar of Voters, the map will become effective for the November 2022 election cycle. For more information, visit pleasantonusd.net.