PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Unified School District Board unanimously voted on May 19 to move forward with a facilities-improvements bond measure to be put on the November ballot despite election time constraints.
“Costs will increase and the problems will increase with our facilities,” said Assistant Superintendent Ahmad Sheikholeslami. “I think we have a story to tell and we have a pathway. Although that might be challenging, we need to move forward.”
The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) identified $856 million in facilities improvement needs in 2016 and successfully passed a bond measure for $270 million that same year. However, this year’s potential measure would follow another, less successful, PUSD measure for $393 million that received only 52.4% of voter support in March 2020, just shy of the 55% threshold required to pass.
According to an April survey conducted by Clifford Moss, a bond consulting firm, the community has expressed tepid support for this year’s measure. The survey reported 54% in favor with a 4.9% sampling error.
“While a majority of voters do feel the district has the need for additional funding, it’s not really intense,” said Amanda Clifford, Clifford Moss principal.
And although 70% of the survey’s participants supported raising taxes in the name of excellent public schools, only 52% felt the PUSD could be trusted to properly manage local tax revenue.
The board has yet to set a dollar amount, but potential bond measure language tested during the survey suggested a range between $350 million and $450 million.
With only a few months before the November election and a filing deadline of Aug. 12, both the board and its consultants identified time limitations as the biggest hurdle garnering voter support.
“There is a path to passing a bond here,” said Curtis Below, polling consultant FM3 Research partner. “It’s challenging.”
Phase two of the bond consulting services, which includes scheduling and finalizing the ballot measure with a public messaging strategy, will cost the district $91,000; $21,000 of which will go to Clifford Moss, with the remainder to funding community engagement.
The discussion on whether to continue into a second phase followed a facilities master plan (FMP) workshop at the same meeting that produced a prioritized project list designed to help inform the bond measure's size. The workshop also revealed a dichotomy between where “there is what the district knows it needs (and) what the voters say they’re willing to support,” said Clifford.
Below said the voters' concerns focused on deferred maintenance in the form of repairs and safety.
"Right now, the impression is there’s interest in just paying to fix things that are unsafe," continued Below. "And then a lot of the priorities that we had heard from the district are performing arts facilities, the tracks, the gyms.”
The key to the coming campaign, said Clifford, will be finding the right balance between the two.
The board plans to approve its FMC update by June 23 and make its final decision on the bond measure by July 14.