The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) Board of Trustees voted to increase board member stipends by 5% during its Aug. 25 regular meeting.
The increase brings the stipend from $441/month – or $5,292 annually – to $463/month – or $5,556 annually, effective December 2022.
Suggested by Trustee Joan Larson, the measure was approved four to one, with Trustee Steve Maher casting the only dissenting vote.
“While no one is taking this job for the money, it is a recognition that there are some costs that we bear out-of-pocket when we are serving,” Larson said during the meeting. “It’s not just our time, there are lots of events we attend that we pay for, there are lots of charitable organizations we support, we don’t submit mileage, we don’t have cell phones paid for, we use our own. So my thought process in all the equity work and the process of changing to the trustee areas to encourage a more diverse pool of candidates and public servants is to make that monthly stipend cover a little bit more of the expenses we incur.”
Maher said he had always voted against stipend increases and though he understood Larson’s rationale, would continue his dissent.
“In the past, I’ve refused to vote for this only because coming onto the board, I said I would not come on earning anything,” Maher said. “But I also understand that, especially for our board members that work, sometimes they have to take off work and they’re not paid for taking off work, and so this helps … I certainly support my fellow trustees, they spend far more than what they get a month, easily.”
A stipend increase came before the board in 2020, but Board President Mark Miller said the item hadn’t passed due to budget constraints. The board last approved stipend increases in July of 2018, June of 2017 and November of 2013. Before that, a stipend increase hadn’t been discussed for 20 years, a fact Trustee Kelly Mokashi said she found, “appalling.”
According to the California Education Code, each member of the school board may receive financial compensation in an amount not to exceed $400 per month, unless the board votes to increase the stipend beyond that limit, in an amount not to exceed 5% of the present compensation.
The financial impact to the district for this motion is $1,320 annually.