PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) is exploring new locations for its district office.
Relocation of the office would mean the district’s continuation school, Village High School, would be able to shift on its current site to create a safer, more unified campus.
During its regular meeting on April 28, the PUSD Board received a presentation from Ahmad Sheikholeslami, assistant superintendent of business services, and provided direction to continue the search.
“The board was supportive of the staff efforts and provided direction to continue its efforts regarding both the district office and Village High School property and continue pursuing property acquisition opportunities,” Sheikholeslami said, noting the district has been watching the market for several years. “Given a large number of commercial vacancies as a result of the pandemic, we felt it was a good time to take advantage of the market and start to look at our options in earnest in the last six to eight months.”
The search was initiated because the current space occupied by the district offices and Village High School is dilapidated and no longer fits their needs. The buildings were constructed in the 1950s and, according to the staff report, “have seen little upgrade and modernization since the late 1980s. The facilities are not well-suited for a small high school or modern-day office facilities that promote collaboration, teamwork and integration of work.”
Sheikholeslami also noted there were major Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues, including a lack of ramps and accessible bathrooms. All the buildings need fire and safety upgrades, and staff have observed dry rot in some locations.
District spokesperson Patrick Gannon said another reason to search for a new location is the site is being considered as part of the city’s housing development plan.
“This land is extremely valuable, and offices are not a good use of the space,” Gannon said. “If the city does decide to move forward with using the land and the district decided to sell the land, then we would naturally need to identify new office space, and we are looking at existing buildings … this is part of our larger facilities master planning process to evaluate district property and needs to best serve our students and community.”
Currently, district staff members have identified and completed preliminary negotiations for property at Arroyo Center, 5758 and 5794 W. Las Positas Blvd. in Pleasanton. If the negotiations move forward, staff will bring a sales agreement to the May 12 board meeting for approval. The agreement would have pricing and terms for the purchase, including a 75-day physical and financing contingency for the district to examine, inspect and review all aspects of the building and secure funding.
If the district offices are relocated, the portion of district property they currently occupy can be sold to help fund acquisition of a new location. Village High School would then move to the parking lot area of the property, allowing for a more unified campus.
“By relocating the district offices, we can better utilize the site for Village High School by either placing portables in the current parking lot and creating a unified campus all on the same level or building a new, small high school on the site for educational options,” read the staff report, further nothing that the second option would require passage of a bond measure.
Sheikholeslami said the next steps involve continuing negotiations for the Arroyo Center property for relocating the district offices.
“The district needs to be strategic in its planning and ensure that we do right by our students and staff by ensuring our schools and facilities serve our needs for now and into the future,” he said.
For more information, visit pleasantonusd.net.