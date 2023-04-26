LOGO - Pleasanton Unified School District PUSD

PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) has been named the 17th best public school district in the state and the 6th best district in the Bay Area, according to the school ranking and review company Niche. 

“We are pleased that these Niche rankings reflect the legacy of excellence of our Pleasanton Unified School District students, teachers, staff and families,” said PUSD Superintendent Dr. David Haglund. “Our students are fortunate to work with the best teachers in the region and consistently demonstrate outcomes for which we are incredibly proud … Our entire Pleasanton Unified School District community should be proud of our consistently high rankings as the top district in Alameda County, and one of the top districts in the state and nation.” 