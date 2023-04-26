PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) has been named the 17th best public school district in the state and the 6th best district in the Bay Area, according to the school ranking and review company Niche.
“We are pleased that these Niche rankings reflect the legacy of excellence of our Pleasanton Unified School District students, teachers, staff and families,” said PUSD Superintendent Dr. David Haglund. “Our students are fortunate to work with the best teachers in the region and consistently demonstrate outcomes for which we are incredibly proud … Our entire Pleasanton Unified School District community should be proud of our consistently high rankings as the top district in Alameda County, and one of the top districts in the state and nation.”
According to Niche, PUSD has an average graduation rate of 96%. The most popular colleges for PUSD high school grads are UCLA, UC Davis and University of California, Berkeley.
Of the top 25 school districts listed, the nearby San Ramon Valley Unified School District ranked 24th in California, and 9th in the Bay Area. The Dublin Unified School District came in at 28th in the state and 11th in the Bay Area. The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District was listed at 107th out of the state’s 977 school districts and 25th in the Bay Area.
Nationally, PUSD was ranked 107th in the list of best school districts in the country, with SRVUSD coming in at 164th and DUSD at 211th. LVJUSD was not listed in the national rankings.
Niche uses several criteria, including acceptance rates, standardized test scores and other factors in their ranking process. They gather nearly 2.5 million school reviews from students, parents, and teachers nationwide, and cull information from a variety of sources, including the US Department of Education, Common Core and civil rights data, local surveys and the US Census Bureau.
