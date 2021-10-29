Christie Carnahan, a kindergarten teacher at Valley View Elementary School in Pleasanton, recently received a Distinguished Alumni Award from California State University East Bay.
The award recognizes the accomplishments of the university’s graduates in community or public service, and those who contribute to scholarship and lifelong learning in service to, or support of, the university.
Carnahan, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies in 1995, is the first classroom teacher to receive the Cal State, East Bay award. She also received her master’s degree in education from Cal State, East Bay in 2005.
Carnahan, who pioneered the Pleasanton Unified School District’s award-winning multilingual Dual Immersion Program, was named the district’s Teacher of the Year in 2014.