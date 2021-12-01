PLEASANTON — Following months of discussion and public comment addressing the role of police officers on school campuses, the city council has extended the Pleasanton Unified School District’s (PUSD) school resource officer (SRO) contract for an additional two years. The program provides for two full-time police officers rotating at various campuses throughout the PUSD.
With two primary changes, the board unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the city and the PUSD during the council’s regular meeting, Nov. 16. The changes to the MOU pertained to timely updates on the program’s goals and implementing de-escalation strategies.
In late October, the PUSD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the revised MOU, which outlined the de-escalation methods to include "using restorative practices, verbal and non-verbal communication techniques and non-confrontational practices to gain control."
Staff Suggests Revisions
City staff agreed to the revisions, but suggested using the term ‘when possible’ as it pertains to using “non-confrontational practices to gain control,” adding that in some extreme situations non-confrontational practices are simply not possible.
“While we endeavor in all options to use the least amount of pressure, there are times when our roles call for confrontation,” said Police Chief David Swing.
Councilmember Jack Balch said that he was supportive of the SRO program but looked to the police for confirmation of its effectiveness.
“We (as parents) all have a concern of a school shooting always in the back of our minds,” said Balch. “With an SRO on campus, do you believe they hasten or speed up responses? Are we reducing response times?”
Swing said there was no question an SRO on campus can make a difference.
“We are unquestionably reducing response times,” said Swing. “One, because we have an immediate connection to dispatch, and also (because) it is broadcast on police radio, so officers know immediately not only where to respond, but they know from someone firsthand what is happening.”
In the wake of the officer-involved murder of George Floyd in Minnesota last year, some members of the PUSD community had called for a reformation of the 20-year-old school SRO program.
“I look at the SRO and the PUSD as a partnership and a resource for the schools, a resource for the students and a resource for the parents as well,” said Mayor Karla Brown. “I'll use the term 'guardian for safety,' which I think is one of the terms that was used in the 21st Century Policing Act. They are guardians of safety for schools, so the students can go to school, feel safe and come home and not have to worry about illegal activities at their school campus."
According to the PUSD, the four key goals of the SRO program are to: provide support and partnership between the city and PUSD to promote a safe atmosphere for students and staff; develop greater understanding and bridge support between the police and students; balance enforcement needs and create support and confidence; and reduce the number of mental health detentions under 5150 or 5585 of the Welfare and Institutions Code.
The program will include two full-time officers at a cost of $417,094 and will be paid for by the city.
For more information, visit www.cityofpleasantonca.gov.