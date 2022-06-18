The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) will build a fence around a portion of the 8.3-acre Donlon Elementary Field to allow entrance to the field during recess.
The current fence allows children access to the school’s hardtop, but not the grass field, and is coming down. The district hopes to have the new fence in place before school resumes in the fall, giving the school approximately three acres as a playfield.
“The district is pleased to find a solution that provides safe access to the playfield for the students,” said Ahmad Sheikholeslami, assistant superintendent, business services. “In addition to the fencing, the district will also work on improving the field condition.”
Colleen Hake is a local resident and parent of a Donlon Elementary student. She has been a voice for the Val Vista neighborhood surrounding Donlon, asking the city to keep the field as is, splitting the acreage between public use and school use.
“The community is relieved that these steps have been taken to secure the field for our students,” Hake said. “The community now has its sights set on ensuring the city council does the right thing in making sure the community has its rightful space as well. We want the city council to get involved in taking care of the remaining acres for the kids. We want four acres for the kids and four acres for a city park.”
Sheikholeslami said the fencing project will cost about $50,000, paid for by the Measure 11 bond. There will be 800 linear feet of chain link fence cutting across the field once the project is complete.
However, roughly 5.5 acres of Donlon field are being considered as part of the City of Pleasanton’s housing element plan to meet the state’s demand for increased housing. No sale of the property is imminent, nor could a sale happen without an extensive public process, including opportunities for the public to make comments to both PUSD and city council.