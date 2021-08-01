Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) is hosting an in-person gathering to celebrate the graduates of 2020 who missed out on their planned festivities.
The event, slated for Thursday, Aug. 5, will welcome anyone who graduated last spring and was prevented from the proverbial hat throw. The location and time have yet to be decided.
“We have been reaching out to our class of 2020 — our seniors who graduated in the thick of the pandemic, to see if any students would be interested in coming back to have that traditional, in-person celebration that they missed,” said Patrick Gannon, PUSD communications and community engagement coordinator. “I think it’s important for students who want that they’ve earned it — so we are having a celebration as a community.”
Gannon said the district will offer the rite of passage to any high school senior who graduated in 2020 and hopes to recognize the accomplishments of participating students.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to visit www.pleasantonusd.net/ or call 925-462-5500.