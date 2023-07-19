PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) will start the school year next month with two new principals in place. Georgianna Kruse-Silva will take the helm at Walnut Grove Elementary and Marco Lopez will lead Pleasanton Middle School.
Kruse-Silva comes to Walnut Grove following four years as vice principal at PUSD’s Harvest Park Middle School. Known for her ability to connect with staff and students while creating a positive school culture, she also served as interim assistant director of special education services and coordinator of extended school year programs which assist with critical support for special needs students.
“Mrs. Kruse-Silva brings over 20 years of experience in education to Walnut Grove, including five years as an administrator and over 15 years as a classroom teacher and professional development trainer,” said PUSD Director of Communications Patrick Gannon. “We look forward to having her as part of our Walnut Grove community.”
Kruse-Silva previously worked at the Sequoia Union High School District in Redwood City as a teacher and mentor. She holds a master’s degree in the natural sciences from San Jose State and a bachelor’s degree in biology from George Mason University.
She replaces Dwight Pratt who was reassigned to Amador Valley High School, where he will serve as the coordinator of high school operations.
Lopez joins the PUSD leadership team as principal of Pleasanton Middle School (PMS). He comes to the district after 11 years as principal at Parkway Middle School in South San Francisco.
“During his time at Parkway Middle, Mr. Lopez established himself through his ability to lead a shift toward a positive school culture and climate,” said Gannon. “He accomplished this through his focus on building trust and meaningful relationships across his school community … He values relationship and community building, as well as approaching everything through an equity and student-centered lens. We are excited to have him at Pleasanton Middle School.”
He holds a master’s degree in education administration from San Francisco State University and a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with an emphasis on children from San Jose State University.
Lopez replaces PMS Principal Joe Nguyen, who stepped down from his role last year after a video of two PMS students fighting across the street from the school went viral, causing PUSD parents and the Pleasanton City Council to demand a solution to what they called ongoing violence. Many parents came forward to criticize the school’s administration for not addressing the problem. Nguyen declined to give a reason for his resignation.