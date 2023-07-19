PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) will start the school year next month with two new principals in place. Georgianna Kruse-Silva will take the helm at Walnut Grove Elementary and Marco Lopez will lead Pleasanton Middle School.

Kruse-Silva comes to Walnut Grove following four years as vice principal at PUSD’s Harvest Park Middle School. Known for her ability to connect with staff and students while creating a positive school culture, she also served as interim assistant director of special education services and coordinator of extended school year programs which assist with critical support for special needs students.