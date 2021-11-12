A potential strike between the Pleasanton Union School District (PUSD) and Association of Pleasanton Teachers (APT) has been averted and a tentative contract agreement struck, according to Patrick Gannon, PUSD coordinator of communications and community engagement.
“Yes, we do have a tentative agreement,” said Gannon. “We can't go into specifics yet, as our practice is to give APT members an opportunity to vote on it prior to sharing details.”
Calls to the APT leadership were not returned by press time.
The possible deal comes after months of contentious contract negotiations between APT and PUSD. Last month 98% of the membership who voted authorized a strike should last-minute efforts to reach an agreement with the PUSD fail. In September, APT and PUSD declared an impasse and the California Teachers Association also entered into fact-finding; a process in which both parties present their respective positions on unresolved issues to a panel. The results of the process have not been released.
“Pleasanton students deserve the best, and we hope that district management recognizes that we provide the high level of education PUSD prides itself on,” APT President Michelle VerKuilen said in October. Prior to APT declaring an impasse, PUSD proposed a two-year compensation package for 2020 through 2022, which was the equivalent of a 5% increase. But APT argued that certificated employees did not receive benefits, as did the PUSD leadership, and were paying an average of $14,000 or more a year for medical insurance.
Among the issues on the table were smaller class sizes and caseloads, along with individualized support for special education students.
The agreement is expected to be ratified by APT members next week and presented for final approval by the PUSD board on Nov. 18 during their regular meeting.