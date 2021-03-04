After nearly a year of remote learning, students returned to Tri-Valley classrooms today.
Seen here at Alisal Elementary School in Pleasanton on the first day back, some students are seated in class while others dial in through Zoom. The children are currently on an am/pm hybrid schedule.
Per county guidelines, the primary grades were permitted to return while the region is still in the purple tier. Grades six through 12th may only return once Alameda County reaches the red tier. Given the current infection rate trend, this tier change is expected to occur in the coming weeks.