PLEASANTON – Foothill High School’s band director was arrested at the Pleasanton campus last week following an investigation into allegations that he engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage student about a decade ago while working in Ceres in Stanislaus County, police said.
Efrain Hinojosa, 40, was arrested on campus at Foothill High School on Dec. 6 by Ceres Police Department detectives and booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center. Officers held him on suspicion of multiple counts of statutory rape and oral copulation.
Hinojosa was released on bail the same day.
The Pleasanton Unified School District immediately placed him on leave, which became unpaid leave on Dec. 14, when the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s announced that prosecutors had charged Hinojosa with one count of oral copulation, police said. A copy of the complaint was not available.
According to Ceres police, officers became aware Nov. 8 of allegations that Hinojosa was involved in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a high school student about 10 years ago. Detectives then opened an investigation.
The department did not release any other information, including the age and sex of the student.
On Dec. 14, Foothill Principal Sebastian Bull sent an email to parents sharing what he called “concerning news.”
“I can confirm that the Ceres Police Department, who have been leading the investigation, notified us that the charges have no connection to his work in our district and relate to a single incident in another community,” Bull wrote. “Mr. Hinojosa is on leave from work and not allowed on any PUSD campus.”
Bull said he realized the information might raise questions, but the district was limited in what it had received and could offer to the public.
“While it is difficult to share and hear this unsettling information, I did want to be forthright with our school community about this situation,” Bull said. “We understand that this news is upsetting and encourage students to reach out to a trusted adult; we will have additional counselors and support available on campus.”
Hinojosa could not be reached for comment.
The district appears to have removed Hinojosa’s biography from the Foothill staff directory, but he is still listed as teaching wind ensemble, string orchestra, symphonic band, band concert brass and woodwinds, percussion and color guard.
Hinojosa’s Linkedin.com site shows he has worked at Foothill since August 2016. Before that, he worked as band director at Central Valley High School in Ceres, a town outside of Modesto, starting in 2010. He received his bachelor’s degree in music in 2009 and a teaching credential in 2010 from California State University Stanislaus.
Pleasanton Unified School District spokesman Patrick Gannon said the district is actively recruiting an interim director “to ensure students are supported and music programs can continue to move forward.”