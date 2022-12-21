PLS-BAND LEADER CHARGED.jpg

PLEASANTON – Foothill High School’s band director was arrested at the Pleasanton campus last week following an investigation into allegations that he engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage student about a decade ago while working in Ceres in Stanislaus County, police said.

Efrain Hinojosa, 40, was arrested on campus at Foothill High School on Dec. 6 by Ceres Police Department detectives and booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center. Officers held him on suspicion of multiple counts of statutory rape and oral copulation.