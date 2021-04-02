Students from Foothill High School in Pleasanton finished second in the California “We the People” civics competition, sponsored by the Center for Civic Engagement, and will advance to the national finals for the fourth consecutive year.
Representing Foothill were Rohan Abraham, Alexis Barrera, Joonyoung Choi, Smriti Davey, Shawn Duan, Sanjana Dukkipati, Jillian Fahey, Robert Gan, Hyerin Han, Nicholas Jiang, Subha Khan, Aubrey Kim, Ted Kim, Ananya Kuttikkad, Alyssa Lam, Luke Richey, Jocelyn Tao, Mary Thurlow, Charlotte Zander, and Emily Zheng
The competition tests the students’ understanding of the U.S. Constitution by having them testify in simulated congressional hearings.
Students from 48 high schools nationwide will participate in more than 600 half-hour virtual hearings during the finals April 23 - 26. The state finals were held in February.
The top two finishers in the state competition advance to the finals. Irvington High School in Fremont finished first, with Foothill advancing as a wild card. Amador Valley High School, also from Pleasanton, finished third among the eight schools competing.