Harvest Park Middle School's Mentoring Through Agriculture class will welcome Pleasanton Unified School District preschool through 1st grade students to its pumpkin patch this week.
The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 21, from 9 to 10 a.m. Students will receive a passport to be stamped at stations including a Halloween read aloud, tattoo parlor, spider walk, fishing for fun, live chicken viewing and petting, picking a pumpkin and decorating a pumpkin.
Harvest Park Middle School Garden is located at 4900 Valley Ave., in Pleasanton. For more information, visit pleasantonusd.net or connect with on social media on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter via @PleasantonUSD.