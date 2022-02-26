Romal Mitr, a junior at The Quarry Lane School in Pleasanton, has received a $5,000 Sustainability Leader Award in the inaugural California Youth Sustainability Awards program sponsored by CG Roxane LLC, the Calistoga-based bottlers of Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water.
Mitr, who lives in Dublin, is the founder of Reimagining Earth, a website that encourages others to find creative ways to address local environmental issues.
Last year, Mitr also received an honorable mention in the International Young Eco-Hero Awards Program, sponsored by Action for Nature, an international nonprofit organization based in San Francisco that encourages young people to take personal action to better the environment and to promote love and respect for nature, and convinced Dublin to form an Environmental Youth Council that was adopted as part of the city’s “Climate Action Plan for 2030 and Beyond.” Romal is also president of the Environmental Club at The Quarry Lane School.
“This award serves as a testament that the environmental work that I am doing is making an impact that transcends my local community,” Romal said. “It further encourages me to push the boundaries of environmental innovation.”
CG Roxane said its Youth Sustainability Awards program is designed to encourage and support students who are “making a tangible difference for sustainability in their communities by taking action for the environment.”
Mitr was one of six California high school students to receive awards in the first year of the program.
“We were particularly inspired by Romal’s willingness and engagement to raise awareness and educate people on sustainability issues through the platform she has created through her various environmental projects,” said Charles Calvat, the company’s director of corporate social responsibility.