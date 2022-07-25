Tom Dote of Pleasanton has earned Dean's List honors at Linfield University during the spring 2022 semester.
Dote is currently a student on Linfield's McMinnville campus, pursuing a degree in management.
Linfield University is an independent, nonprofit university with campuses in McMinnville and Portland, Oregon and a robust eCampus. The Dean's List identifies undergraduate students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester. It is computed following the posting of grades at the end of each semester.
Since 1858, Linfield has connected a traditional liberal arts experience with practical education through 57 majors, including wine studies, sport management and nursing. For three years running, U.S. News & World Report magazine has named Linfield one of the top liberal arts colleges in the nation when it comes to social mobility. Thirty-two percent of Linfield students are first-generation college students, and more than one-third are U.S. students of color. Linfield competes in the NCAA Division III Northwest Conference.
Learn more at linfield.edu.
