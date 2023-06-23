LOGO - Pleasanton Unified School District PUSD

Pleasanton Partnerships in Education Foundation is pleased to announce the partnership of Donlon Elementary and the AbbVie Gives Back program, which is scheduled to take place on June 29th on the Donlon Campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the official ribbon cutting at 1 p.m.

Over 70 volunteers from AbbVie Inc.'s new location in Pleasanton will come together as a part of this annual tradition of giving back to the community in which they work. The transformation project on the Donlon Elementary campus will provide vibrant spaces vital for students' development and recreational time. Additionally, their manufacturing plant based employees in Dublin will be putting together gabs with new books for each student to receive when they return to campus in the fall. Principal Janet Gates is thrilled to have Dolon chosen for this project, which has been in the works for several months.