Pleasanton Partnerships in Education Foundation is pleased to announce the partnership of Donlon Elementary and the AbbVie Gives Back program, which is scheduled to take place on June 29th on the Donlon Campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the official ribbon cutting at 1 p.m.
Over 70 volunteers from AbbVie Inc.’s new location in Pleasanton will come together as a part of this annual tradition of giving back to the community in which they work. The transformation project on the Donlon Elementary campus will provide vibrant spaces vital for students' development and recreational time. Additionally, their manufacturing plant based employees in Dublin will be putting together gabs with new books for each student to receive when they return to campus in the fall. Principal Janet Gates is thrilled to have Dolon chosen for this project, which has been in the works for several months. “When PPIE approached us about facilitating this project, I was the wheels began to turn.
Through our collaboration with the AbbVie team, we will be able to create some exciting new surprises for when our nearly 750 students return in August.”
PPIE is proud to have partnered with AbbVie, a leader in the pharmaceutical space, to partner with them on their annual community give back program. Andrea Wilson, Executive Director for PPIE, says “This project is very exciting for our district, and Donlon Elementary. We welcome AbbVie to Pleasanton and look forward to continuing to partner with them. They are excited to jump right into their new community.”
Each June the AbbVie global Week of Possibilities unites AbbVie employees and their partners around the world with a single purpose: to give back to local communities through volunteering. Their employees are excited to help enrich the communities where they work through community service. They believe that great things happen when people come together with a common purpose to get things done in their communities.
About Pleasanton Partnership in Education: PPIE is a non-profit, 501(c)3 foundation that supports all schools in the Pleasanton Unified School District. Since 1987, PPIE has raised over $9 million dollars for our schools through corporate partner donations, special events, and community-based fundraising efforts. Funds raised by PPIE support supplemental staffing at our schools (including librarians, site technology specialists, intervention specialists and district wide wellness support). To learn more about the foundation, go to www.ppie.org.