The Pleasanton Unified School District this week introduced a new application on the district’s website that makes it easier for the community to ask questions or submit comments.
The “Let’s Talk!” pop-out tab allows members of the community to start an online conversation with the school district at any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The app is also available on the district’s Facebook page and can be downloaded to a tablet or smart phone.
“We hope that the variety of communication channels makes it easy for community members to reach out anytime, from anywhere, and for us to provide a timely and direct response,” said Superintendent David Haglund.
There is also an option to hide contact information, allowing for anonymity while still giving district officials a way to personally respond to questions or comments. For more information, go to www.pusdedu.info/letstalk.