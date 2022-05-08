The Quarry Lane High School robotics team in Pleasanton, QLS Tech Support, recently wrapped up its competitive season at the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) World Championships in Houston, Texas.
Under the guidance of the robotics program director, Richard Ong, the team of 60 students made great strides in learning and bonding over the course of the school year.
“When we started off at the beginning of the school year, there was a lot of transition and new students and we went into this with a lot of unknowns,” Ong said. “But I am happy to see how well students came together to work as a team and build a team culture and show their passion and dedication to the program. I am pleased with the results we had throughout the season and especially looking forward to the future of the team.”
Ong took advantage of many learning opportunities to prepare for the event, and the team successfully qualified for the FIRST competition at the Silicon Valley Regional competition in San Jose.
Once the team qualified, they had only five days to prepare for their trip to Texas, no simple task when Ong and his colleagues had to escort 40 of the team’s members to Houston.
“The competition was incredibly exciting,” Ong said. “The young QLS Tech Support team did well enough but failed to advance to the playoff rounds … while at the championships, they were able to establish many new connections to great teams which will surely benefit them in the future. By connecting with others, they learned what makes a remarkable team, inspiring them to build on, and to establish a legacy of their own.”
In their division, QLS Tech Support Placed 70 out of 76 teams at FIRST.