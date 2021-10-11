Esha Cyril, a senior at the Quarry Lane School in Dublin, has received a $10,000 Hyundai Women in STEM Scholarship for 2021 from Hyundai Motor America.
Cyril, who lives in Pleasanton, was one of five winners announced last week by Hyundai Motor America and the only high school student to receive a scholarship.
The scholarship, established in 2020, is designed to encourage women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – collectively known by the acronym STEM.
They are open to female high school seniors or college undergraduates who reside in the U.S. and plan to pursue a STEM-related field of education. Applicants must write an essay of at least 500 words explaining why they chose to pursue a STEM-related field and what drives them to be better.