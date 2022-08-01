A Livermore resident and recent graduate of Granada High School, has announced his candidacy for a seat on the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) Board of Education in November.
“I was a student in this district for over 10 years,” Hayden Sidun said in his campaign announcement. “It is crucial that we elect a recent graduate, someone who has recently been directly impacted by this school board’s decisions, and finally have a school board trustee who understands a student’s perspective and can truly advocate for our students.”
Sidun said he hopes to address issues such as outdated textbooks, mental health support, and COVID-19 protocols, that he believes the school board has not properly addressed. A primary motivation, he said, was an attempt by the district to conduct a wellness survey of its students.
“The school district thought it would be a good idea to have wellness surveys that were to be conducted each Wednesday during a 10-minute homeroom period,” Sidun said. “One of these surveys included a video from a highly political media organization with absolutely no place in public schools that effectively told students facing stress and mental health issues to suck it up. Thankfully, my teacher turned off the video and moved on with class, but I found it very troubling, as I’m sure many other students did.”
Sidun also has mixed feelings about the school board’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On top of the abrupt transition to distance learning, the school district provided very little support for teachers who had to adjust their lesson plans to accommodate distance learning and for students who faced worsening mental health, a lack of educational motivation, and a decline in social skills and opportunities,” Sidun said. “I felt the effects of that, and it was blatantly obvious that no one was getting the support they needed.”
Sidun, who graduated from Granada a trimester early in 2022, is now studying political science at Las Positas College. He was active in local campaigns in 2020, focusing on social media and voter outreach, and is now an intern for the California Assembly. He is also a staffer on Dublin councilmember Shawn Kumagai’s campaign for the Assembly.