Hayden Sidun

A Livermore resident and recent graduate of Granada High School, has announced his candidacy for a seat on the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) Board of Education in November.

“I was a student in this district for over 10 years,” Hayden Sidun said in his campaign announcement. “It is crucial that we elect a recent graduate, someone who has recently been directly impacted by this school board’s decisions, and finally have a school board trustee who understands a student’s perspective and can truly advocate for our students.”