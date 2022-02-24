PLEASANTON —Members of the Val Vista Community surrounding Donlon Elementary School in Pleasanton are protesting the sale of the school’s adjacent green field, though district representatives say any potential sale is far into the future.
The field is approximately 8.3 acres, and of that, 5.5 are being considered as part of the City of Pleasanton’s housing element plan to meet the state’s demand for increased housing.
Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) spokesperson Patrick Gannon said while the property is being considered, there are many steps to go before a sale and construction can take place.
“No housing is imminent,” Gannon said. “We’ve been working with the city in our facility master planning process to look at available land we own and available land and property owned by the city or for sale. On our part, this is looking holistically at where growth is and what our needs will be in terms of schools and enrollment. As part of that process, to add flexibility in the long term, our board has moved to have portions of land owned by the district be considered as part of the City’s Housing Element Plan. That includes a portion of the property the district office sits on, the Neal property and a portion of the Donlon field.”
Gannon confirmed a sale might never come to fruition, and any sale or changes made would go through a public process, with meetings and opportunities for the public to make their feelings known to both the PUSD board and the city.
The Donlon field is one of 25 sites being evaluated by Pleasanton for rezoning to allow for residential development.
Ellen Clark, director of the city’s Community Development Department, said the evaluation was at the district’s request.
“All of the potential future Housing Element sites, including this one, will be studied as part of the required environmental assessment for the Housing Element update, with opportunities for additional public input and discussion before any rezoning decisions are made,” Clark said.
The studies will be presented to the public before the adoption of the Housing Element in early 2023.
Colleen Hake is a Donlon Elementary parent. She objects to the inclusion of school property on the Pleasanton housing element plan and has shared her thoughts with both the city and the district. She has also authored a pledge on change.org to gather public support against the sale of the field.
As a member of the local neighborhood, she walks her children to and from school every day, right past the field she is working to protect.
“I have observed the changes and the usability of the field firsthand every day,” Hake said, noting she moved to Pleasanton for its school district. “Quality schools not only means academically, but how our children grow and develop mentally and emotionally. It came to our attention that Donlon is the only elementary school in the district without daily student access to their grass field; that’s because it has been fenced off. Many families and neighbors agree this is unacceptable. This prevents the students from running safely, playing kickball, soccer or using a football. The blacktop, which is bad on kids’ knees, is what the students of Donlon Elementary are mostly relegated to.”
The Donlon field was fenced off late last year with funds from Measure I1. It is currently unused because the school does not have staff to supervise the field during recess. Gannon said that since the area is so large, it would need a dedicated staff member to allow students to play there and staff shortages currently prevent that.
For now, the piece of land has entered the environmental impact review phase. Gannon reiterated there are still many steps to be taken before decisions are made about the property.
“We would go through a public process, if we were going to make the decision to sell the land to the city,” he stated. “All we’ve done up to this point is to vote to have the land be considered as part of the city’s housing element plan. There is still time and ample opportunity to comment on the process. No decisions have been made and, in any scenario, there would still be green space preserved for Donlon Elementary School.”
For more information on Hake’s concerns, visit facebook.com/SaveDonlonElementaryField.
For a map of the city’s housing element plan, visit bit.ly/indy_3Hi4pHr.