School Classroom Student Students Learning Teacher Teaching Unsplash

(Photo - NeONBRAND on Unsplash)

The Tri-Valley Retired Educators' Scholarship Fund is offering up to five $2,500 scholarships for any senior who is graduating from a public high school in Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin or San Ramon and plans to pursue a career in education. For more information, visit div85.calrta.org.