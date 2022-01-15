The Tri-Valley Retired Educators' Scholarship Fund is offering up to five $2,500 scholarships for any senior who is graduating from a public high school in Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin or San Ramon and plans to pursue a career in education. For more information, visit div85.calrta.org.
Hana (left) and Sara Fahey at Cottonwood Creek K-8 School in Dublin don matching masks while carrying hand sanitizer to class. School districts throughout the Tri-Valley implemented new policies in an effort to keep schools open during a spik…
