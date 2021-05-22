The Rotary Club of Dublin has recognized one teacher from each of the Dublin Unified School District’s 12 schools as Educator of the Year.
The club, which announced the winners last week, said the awards recognize educators who exemplify the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self,” and the mission of the school district to encourage students to become lifelong learners.
“The pandemic has tested all of us over the past year,” said Megan Rouse, president of the Rotary Club of Dublin. “One group that has been tested more than most is our educators.
“Tasked with one of the most complicated and important jobs in our society, they were asked to reinvent the role of educator, without the daily in-person contact that is so critical to their success,” she added. “While I want to thank all our educators for the heroic work they have done this year, it’s the Rotary Club’s pleasure to recognize a select few who stood out, even among their peers.”
Receiving the award this year were:
Chris Sadler, Amador Elementary
Erin Jones, Cottonwood Creek
Cynthia West, Dougherty Elementary
Lisa Silva, Dublin Elementary
Jennifer McCort, Dublin High School
Minica Lewis, Fallon Middle School
Joy Maglalang-Young, Frederiksen Elementary
Laura Kim Matsumoto, Green Elementary
Jessica Freyler, Kolb Elementary
Elizabeth Harvey, Murray Elementary
Laura Droppo, Valley High School
Marianne Tirnetta, Wells Middle School
Each of the winners was selected by teachers and staff at their school.