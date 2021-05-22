LOGO - Dublin Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Dublin has recognized one teacher from each of the Dublin Unified School District’s 12 schools as Educator of the Year.

The club, which announced the winners last week, said the awards recognize educators who exemplify the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self,” and the mission of the school district to encourage students to become lifelong learners.

“The pandemic has tested all of us over the past year,” said Megan Rouse, president of the Rotary Club of Dublin. “One group that has been tested more than most is our educators. 

“Tasked with one of the most complicated and important jobs in our society, they were asked to reinvent the role of educator, without the daily in-person contact that is so critical to their success,” she added. “While I want to thank all our educators for the heroic work they have done this year, it’s the Rotary Club’s pleasure to recognize a select few who stood out, even among their peers.”

Receiving the award this year were:

Chris Sadler, Amador Elementary

Erin Jones, Cottonwood Creek

Cynthia West, Dougherty Elementary

Lisa Silva, Dublin Elementary

Jennifer McCort, Dublin High School

Minica Lewis, Fallon Middle School

Joy Maglalang-Young, Frederiksen Elementary

Laura Kim Matsumoto, Green Elementary

Jessica Freyler, Kolb Elementary

Elizabeth Harvey, Murray Elementary

Laura Droppo, Valley High School

Marianne Tirnetta, Wells Middle School

Each of the winners was selected by teachers and staff at their school.