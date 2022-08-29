Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union (SLFCU) has donated $1,000 to the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD).
The credit union also donated a total of $9,000 to five school districts in New Mexico.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union (SLFCU) has donated $1,000 to the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD).
The credit union also donated a total of $9,000 to five school districts in New Mexico.
Formed in 1948 by employees of Sandia National Laboratories, the credit union currently serves more than 132,000 members with 12 branches in New Mexico and one in Livermore.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Opening day for Pleasanton soccer teams was celebrated for the 52nd year with a parade down Main Street on Saturday, Aug. 20. Pleasanton’s Rage and Ballistic United clubs sponsored the annual event.