The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District this week provided 300 families with food for their Thanksgiving meals.
Each of the holiday meal kits prepared by the district’s Child Nutrition Department contained more than 30 pounds of food, including fruits, vegetables, dairy products, pasta, and protein.
FFA students and district staff helped with drive-thru distribution at district headquarters.
Since shelter-in-place began in March, the Child Nutrition Department has provided more than 320,000 meals to Livermore youth. What began with breakfast and lunch at four school sites expanded to breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack each school day at eight school pick-up locations.
“Even when we aren’t in school, our families and their wellbeing are at the top of our minds,” said Dana Dodge, the district’s child nutrition director. “The holiday meal kits were designed to bridge the gap in meal service while school is not in session.”
The district is planning a similar food distribution during the winter break. Families can request meal kits by visiting one of eight meal pick-up locations between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Dec. 10. For a list of locations, go to livermoreschools.org/meals.