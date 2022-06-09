REGIONAL — Historic state revenues will provide the public school system with the 'highest per pupil funding ever,' according to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget summary, if his May proposal passes the legislature next week.
The governor’s latest revision for the state’s 2022 to 2023 budget allocates $128.3 billion to K-12 programs, including money to address enrollment challenges and facilities improvements, topping a plan to supply an already historic $102 billion outlined in the original January proposal.
Local school districts expect to receive some $18 million each, but expressed cautious optimism.
“One of our hesitations at the moment is it’s still a proposal,” said Chris Van Schaack, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) deputy superintendent. “We’re still in a little bit of a holding pattern, because even though there’s been some really positive-sounding proposals made, they’re still just proposals until they’re finalized.”
The state legislature has until June 15 to pass the budget for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1.
Among other things, the proposal seeks to compensate districts for some of the funding lost through pandemic-induced enrollment and attendance challenges over the past two years.
Guidance on the safe return to in-person instruction applied differently to private schools versus public schools; public schools lost some students to private schools during the return, explained David Haglund, Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) superintendent.
“Families, who realized that they could send their kids (to private schools) to work, enrolled them in private preschools,” continued Haglund. “And private preschools were servicing students up through first grade. Those that could afford to pay, paid, so that their kids could go back to school.”
Remote work also dampened enrollment numbers during the pandemic.
“There were a fair amount of people who left the country to go back to their country of origin, took their kids back to attend schools there, and they were working remotely from that location or places that are just more affordable to live,” said Haglund.
And struggling economies drove people away as well.
“I also think some people lost work and it was cheaper to live someplace else and work,” said Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Superintendent Chris Funk.
California saw a record 2.6% drop in K-12 enrollment in the 2020-21 school year, according to the state Department of Education. The LVJUSD and the PUSD, which receive state funding partly based on enrollment numbers, saw declines of 3.0% and 2.8%, respectively, while the DUSD experienced a slight gain of 0.4%.
Attendance rates also affected funding amounts.
“The last couple years have been a real challenge for us in terms of attendance because we had kids out quarantined and kids out sick with COVID,” said Van Schaack. “So instead of 95-96% attendance, the last couple of years we’ve been 90-91%. And that has a real significant impact on our funding — millions of dollars of difference.”
In response, the Governor has proposed a modified average daily attendance (ADA) calculation, giving districts the option to use either the current year’s, the prior year’s, or the average of the three prior years’ ADA to calculate funding, whichever is greater.
Van Schaack explained the provision as the state providing two or three million dollars to make up for funding lost to enrollment and attendance.
“But it's not an extra two or three million,” he continued. “It's just the two or three million that we had planned on getting anyway.”
Aside from recovered funding, local districts also envisioned possible facilities improvements resulting from the windfall, like “technology upgrades, curricular upgrades,” said Van Schaack. “Maybe we pay for a year or two of increased services and mental health.”
Echoing the expansion of mental health services, Funk also suggested money could go to current staff.
“I want to make sure that we retain our teachers that are currently teaching,” he said. “So I could see using some of that money as a bonus for our staff to stay. I could also see it as an opportunity to expand our wellness program — our mental health program — to allow for more social workers.”
These aspirations, however, remain speculative until the state finalizes its budget and provides local school boards with concrete numbers.