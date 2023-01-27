Last November, voters in the Tri-Valley supported two bond measures for local school districts, while rejecting another.
Pleasanton and Sunol successfully passed Measures I and J, respectively. Livermore’s Measure G – a $450 million general obligation bond – failed.
PLEASANTON
In Pleasanton, voters passed Measure I, a $395 million bond meant to fund large scale improvement projects that state funding doesn’t cover. The list of projects slated for bond funds were pulled from Tier One in the Facilities Master Plan (FMP) developed by the district in 2022. The bond received support from 57.2% of voters, 2.2% more than required to pass. Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) Spokesperson Patrick Gannon said the district appreciated Pleasanton’s continued investment in students and the community. He also noted an oversight committee is already in place to manage expenditures from a 2016 bond; the same committee will oversee Measure I.
“Right now, the district is working on an implementation plan for the projects the bond will fund,” Gannon said, adding that the plan will be created over the next few weeks. “We have identified some quick start projects that essentially will allow us to hit the ground running and get moving a little quicker.”
The quick start projects are the refurbishment of fields at Pleasanton’s middle schools, and the relocation of Horizon Preschool and the district’s infant and toddler care to the existing preschool at Harvest Park Middle School.
“This will expand their footprint and allow us to centralize services in one location,” said Gannon.
Larger projects – a new performing arts center at Foothill High School and new gyms at both high schools – still need to go through a design process with community engagement. Gannon said a timeline does not currently exist for those projects because there are still many important processes to go through before construction can begin.
SUNOL
Measure J is the Sunol Glen Unified School District’s (SGUSD) $10.9 million general obligation bond written to modernize aging school buildings. Proponents of the bond cited leaking roofs, inadequate electrical systems, old plumbing and sewer systems and a lack of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance. Opponents expressed concerns that the language in the bond was too general, without adequate accountability. In the end, 59.62% of voters passed the measure, which required only 55%.
SGUSD Superintendent Molleen Barnes said the district is currently working on creating committees to deal with the projects the bond will help facilitate.
“At our Jan. 11, 2023 board meeting, we did certify the election results and passed a resolution to move forward with establishing a Bond Oversight Committee,” said Barnes.
She noted that while she’s grateful for the district’s passage of Measure J, she and her staff are more focused on repairing the extensive damage caused by a major storm event on New Year’s Eve.
“At this point, we are focused on flood recovery,” Barnes added.
LIVERMORE
Livermore’s Measure G failed in November, receiving only 50.12% of 33,995 votes, falling short of the necessary 55% to pass. The bond was meant to help the district move forward to replace aging school facilities with updated and flexible spaces to support students.
“In light of Measure G not passing on the November 2022 ballot, our district is committed to pursuing alternative capital funding options to meet some of our more urgent building improvement needs,” said Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) Superintendent Chris Van Schaack. “We anticipate receiving reimbursement from the state for some of the Measure J project costs, which will help us to fund additional projects.”
At the Jan. 17 board meeting, the board voted unanimously to reactivate the LVJUSD Property Advisory Committee. The purpose of the committee is to analyze currently underutilized district properties and make recommendations that could result in sales that would fund facilities improvements.
“In 2015, the property advisory committee recommended the sale of our district’s Sonoma School site,” Van Schaack added. “The subsequent property sale resulted in more than $13 million for our district’s building fund. While no current potential property sales could result in the $450 million in revenue needed to construct new, transformational projects as identified for the Measure G bond, committee recommendations could result in funding necessary to address high-need maintenance to our existing facilities.”