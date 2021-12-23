School officials and community partners recently toured the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District’s new YouthBuild facilities, including a construction classroom and computer lab, with the inaugural class set to begin early next year.
The six-month YouthBuild program will combine coursework for youths 16 to 24 to complete high school or earn a General Education Diploma (GED) with a pre-apprenticeship construction certification program that includes hands-on work on low-income housing.
Those enrolled in the second-chance program, funded by a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, will also receive a monthly stipend for regular attendance and participation.
“YouthBuild is a unique collaboration between our district, local partners, and the federal government that creates an amazing opportunity to combine education and job training,” said program director Steven Martin. “This program allows our participants access to career pathways that they wouldn’t have without their diploma.”
The grant is expected to cover about 75% of the costs for the program over the next three years. The school district and about two dozen community partners will cover the rest.
The district said there are still openings in the inaugural class. For more information, contact Martin at 925-290-9927 or go to www.livermoreschools.org/YouthBuild.