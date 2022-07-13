PLEASANTON — Voters will decide in November whether to pay more property taxes for a slew of school facilities’ improvements ranging from plumbing repairs to new classrooms to accessibility expansions.
The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) Board of Trustees provided feedback at their June 23 meeting on the ballot language describing the bond measure, which will ask for $450 million in the form of a $55 per $100,000 assessed value (AV) property tax increase for the next 30 years beginning 2024. Overall, the trustees expressed support for the measure.
The increase would overlap a previous $270 million PUSD bond measure — Measure I1 — which voters passed in 2016 and currently taxes property owners at $41 per $100,000 AV through 2042.
The most recent Facilities Master Plan update identifies a $1 billion cost for facilities improvements across PUSD’s 15 campuses. Should the $450 million bond pass, the gap, of approximately $280 million, could be lessened by the bid market and cost of construction.
This spring, the district again began gauging community feedback for another bond measure.
The June 23 bond measure discussion, which directly followed the board’s final approval of its facilities master plan, centered around the exact language used in the 75 words allowed by the election ballot.
Board Vice President Steve Maher worried that the proposed language — written by the district’s bound counsel, Orrick, and its bond consultant, Clifford Moss — mentioned projects the district already had asked funding for without specifying that those projects were continuing.
“Some things we have done, so we want to continue,” he said. “I want them to realize that we’ve started, and we’ve made a lot of progress.”
Trustee Saachi Bhayani also questioned whether the wording led with the most exciting projects, referring to the ballot text that began, “To replace and modernize deteriorating plumbing, roofs, electrical/HVAC systems, classrooms, science labs, performing arts, physical education facilities/spaces, and alternative high school facilities.”
The bond measure comes during a year with a historic state budget surplus. Local school districts expect to receive some $18 million each from the state this year. But while the board acknowledged the additional funding, it also kept a longer planning horizon in mind.
“Yes, we have additional dollars from the state now, but we have a boom-and-bust cycle in school finance in California,” said Trustee Joan Laursen. “Every time there’s a recession, we’re stuck with reductions, so having a secure stream of funding for our tools that we use to educate students, I think, is pretty important.”
District staff and its consultants will continue to hone the bond measure’s language and also plan wider community outreach ahead of this November’s elections.
The board expects to give the bond measure final approval at their July 28 meeting.