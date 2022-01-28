Six members of the Foothill High School DECA program earned first-place awards at the Northern California Career Development Conference in San Ramon this month, as the student organization returned to in-person competition after a year of virtual presentations.
The conference presented DECA members with a variety of business scenarios that tested their practical and theoretical skills in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management on written exams, business plans, and role-playing.
More than 600 students competed at the conference, held the weekend of Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, including 66 DECA members from Foothill High School in Pleasanton.
Taking first place from Foothill were Isabel Dong, Sports and Entertainment Marketing; Misha Jain, Business Services Marketing; Kelsey Lem, Food Marketing; Emma Lin, Quick Serve Restaurant Management; Shristi Rath, Hotel and Lodging Management; and Abhinav Tata, Human Resources Management.
Several other Foothill members placed either second or third.
Among the first-place winners, Dong also finished second in Integrated Marketing Campaign competition; Lem finished third in Franchise Business Plan; Lin finished third in Business Growth Plan; Rath finished third in Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling; and Tata finished third in Franchise Business Plan.
Other second-place finishers included Arushi Arora, Automotive Services Marketing; Anmol Jain, Financial Consulting; Anvita Kodali, Sports and Entertainment Marketing; Ashley Li, Innovation Plan; Varunavee Mohanraj, Retail Merchandising; Rishi Singla, Food Marketing; Joey Trueblood, Business Finance; and Anvi Vasa, Integrated Marketing Campaign.
Jason Yu and Michael Zong finished second in both International Business Plan and Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making.
Third-place finishers included Aahana Agarwal, Retail Merchandising; Vishnu Nair, Franchise Business Plan; Rohan Shingate, Accounting Applications; Mrina Shivanand, Apparel and Accessories Marketing; and Aly Tran, Business Growth Plan.
In total, 56 Foothill students received 129 awards for placing in the Top 10 in the written and roleplaying or events. The State Career Development Conference will be held in February.