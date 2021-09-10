SPARC, formerly the Livermore Shakespeare Festival, will offer after-school theater classes for elementary and middle school students beginning this month.
The classes, dubbed “Some Have Greatness: After School,” flow from the group’s summer camp program, “Some Have Greatness: Summer Camp.” SPARC said the classes will focus on “creativity, confidence, and collaboration.”
On Mondays, from 3-5:30 p.m., middle school students will combine Shakespeare and pop songs in “A Musical Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
On Wednesdays, from 2-4:30 p.m., elementary students will create their own comedic characters in a retelling of “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”
SPARC said both programs will include basic scene study, movement, physical comedy, singing, dancing, and theatre games. No previous experience is required.
The programs will run from mid-September through mid-December and culminate in a 45-minute performance for friends and family. Classes will be held at SPARC's rehearsal space, 2172 Railroad Ave. in Livermore.
“Students at our summer camps were thrilled to collaborate in an imaginative environment with other children their age after a long year of mostly distance learning,” explained SPARC education director Lindsey Schmeltzer. “We hope these after-school classes can fill that creative void and allow more children the opportunities to connect in a social setting.”
To register, or for more information, go to www.LivermoreShakes.org/somehavegreatness or call 925- 443-BARD.