STEAM Teams from Marylin Avenue and Arroyo Seco Elementary schools in Livermore recently participated in a 3D printing exhibition hosted at the Marylin Avenue STEAM Lab. The students worked for eight weeks under the guidance of former Marylin teacher, Taylor Parker, to create a hypothetical multi-tool that met the necessary parameters of groundbreaking scientist and one of Time Magazine’s Top 100 Most Influential People in the World, Dr. Annie Kritcher, from Lawrence Livermore National Lab.
The exhibition was a culmination of the students who poured in countless hours to create their 3D printed designs. Through the process, the students learned important skills such as design thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration. The STEAM Teams also had the unique opportunity to meet with Dr. Kritcher, who provided valuable insights and feedback on their designs.