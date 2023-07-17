Eleven students from Livermore, Dublin, and Pleasanton were among 33 recognized recently by the East Bay Holocaust Education Center for winning entries in the nonprofit’s annual Student Art and Writing contest.
Ashley Kim, at student at Harvest Park Middle School in Pleasanton, received first place in the combined middle school and high school art contest for her drawing, “Bubbles Melodies.”
Pavi Vittala, also from Harvest Park, received first place in the middle school writing contest for a historical fiction story, “Music is a Remedy,” while Sophia Kim, from Christensen Middle School in Livermore, received first place for her free verse poem, “Wildfire.”
One of two first-place awards in the high school writing competition went to Kashyap Bharadwaj, from Dublin High School (DHS) for “The Tune of the Momentary Survivor.”
With the theme of “Music is a Message of Hope,” the contest this year drew inspiration from a tour of East Bay schools by Violins of Hope, a collection of stringed instruments with connections to victims of the Holocaust.
Musicians with Violins of Hope gave concerts and told stories about the history of the instruments at 47 schools, reaching more than 13,500 students.
Other local award winners include:
Art contest, second place: Devna Bhandula, Harvest Park, for her short film, “A Note of Hope,” and Yina Yoon, Dublin High School (DHS), for a seven-panel cartoon, “The Muffler.
Art contest, third place: Maxine Shirakura, Foothill High School (FHS), for her acrylic painting, “An Accordion Man,” Kayla van Waes, Granada High School (GHS), for her digital drawing, “Burning Lines,” Ananya Mahadi, DHS, for her watercolor, “Colored Lives,” and Trista Bunyavanich, for her watercolor, “Ukraine.”
Honorable mentions went to Madison Ikeda, GHS, for her watercolor, “A Pathway in a Sea of Darkness,” Momoyo Nishikubo, Livermore High School (LHS), for a colored pencil drawing, “Freedom of Prayer,” Carla Araujo, LHS, for an acrylic, liquid chalk, and crayon piece titled “Key to Hope,” and Claire Reyes, Fallon Middle School, for her watercolor, “Out of Reach.”
In the middle school writing contest, Hazel Bonner, Christensen Middle School, was awarded second place for her poem, “Song of Hope,” while honorable mentions went to Eunbin Jang, Thomas Hart Middle School, Pleasanton, for “Recalling Hope,” Rohan Munagapati, Christensen, for “The Dreaded Day of the Festival of Fire,” Anvita Kidambi, Fallon Middle School, Dublin, for “3/4,” and Zeo Lee, Harvest Park, for “The Melody.”
In the high school writing division, Vedika Chaudhari, Granada, received second place for the poem “Music is to Hope,” while Anumitha Deepakeswaran, DHS, was third with her poem, “Fearless.”
Three students from DHS received honorable mention: Divij Muthu for his essay, “The Sound of Hope,” Iman Awais for his poem, “Music in the Darkness,” and Sanvi Pasala for the poem “Trapped.”
The winning entries can be viewed and read online at ebhec.org.
Judges for this year’s contest included Anne Giancola, education manager for Livermore Valley Arts Visual Arts and this year’s Alameda County Arts Leadership award winner, and Deborah Grossman, a writer and Pleasanton poet laureate from 2009 to 2001.