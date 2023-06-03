LIV-STEAM TEAM.jpg

Students from two Livermore elementary schools, Arroyo Seco and Marylin Avenue, showcased their creativity and newfound computer coding and circuitry skills last week when they unveiled cardboard arcade games as part of the California STEAM Team (CAST) program.

The students, in grades second through fifth, spent 10 weeks learning about coding and circuitry before creating their own arcade games. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.