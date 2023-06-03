Students from two Livermore elementary schools, Arroyo Seco and Marylin Avenue, showcased their creativity and newfound computer coding and circuitry skills last week when they unveiled cardboard arcade games as part of the California STEAM Team (CAST) program.
The students, in grades second through fifth, spent 10 weeks learning about coding and circuitry before creating their own arcade games. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.
"It's always incredible to see how far students have come in such a short time," said Taylor Parker, a former Marylin Avenue teacher who founded the CAST program. Parker said the challenge was inspired by “Caine’s Arcade,” a 2012 documentary about a 9-year-old boy who created an arcade game out of cardboard boxes and other everyday objects.
Taylor said he hopes to expand the program to other schools, including the Livermore middle schools that the graduating fifth graders will be attending next school year.
"Continuity of learning is so important,” Parker said. “The last thing we want is for these students to leave elementary school and not be afforded the same opportunities to excel in middle school.”
Schools interested in learning more about the program can contact Taylor on a CAST Facebook page.