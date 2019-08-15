Sponsored by the Livermore Lab Foundation, 12 students worked in Engineering, Computing and in Physical and Life Sciences as part of a scientific team, with assigned mentors for their projects. The internships culminated with a poster symposium so the students could present their findings to undergraduate and graduate students, community leaders, Lab employees and local elected officials. Their projects were:
Engineering: Micro/Nano Technology – Printed circuit board design for photo hall effect
Engineering: Bioengineering – Fabrication of surgical tool for neural implants
Engineering: Additive Manufacturing – 3D printing of Mechanical Logic Gates
Computing: Simulating Atmospheric Models at Large Scale
Physical & Life Sciences: Simulating Properties of Matter
This is the second year the Livermore Lab Foundation has sponsored high school internships, in a special partnership with LLNL and the Livermore Valley Joint Union School District (LVJUSD). Six students participated in 2018. This year, the 12 students were selected from more than 174 applications and recommendations from LVJUSD principals, counselors and teachers. In addition to the internship opportunity provided by LLNL, each student received a scholarship.